Daily Update: September 12, 2024

S&P Global — 12 September 2024
By Nathan Hunt
Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy
As geopolitical tensions and other factors increase supply chain risk, some technology companies have begun to shift their strategies and partnerships. Countries such as Vietnam, India and Mexico have benefited from an influx of demand from buyers looking to diversify beyond China, especially in the early days of the shift. These early moves tended to involve factories dedicated to the downstream assembly of completed devices. Because these activities are less asset-intensive and more labor-intensive, it was logical to relocate downstream manufacturing to markets with large, inexpensive workforces. A comparative lack of skilled labor was immaterial because the final assembly of an iPhone is not a technically complex task, unlike the midstream production of the device’s components.
Midstream technology manufacturing requires substantial capital investment and a knowledgeable and experienced workforce. The midstream supply chain is where sophisticated components such as displays, capacitors, sensors, speakers and cameras are produced. Due to the cost and complexity of midstream manufacturing, S&P Global Ratings previously suggested that it was not a good candidate for a shift to new manufacturing locations. However, a recent analysis by S&P Global Ratings concluded that, despite these hurdles, a substantial shift is underway.
“The Shifting Of China Tech Supply Chains: The Hard Part Starts” analyzes the credit implications of shifting midstream supply chains. Firms that are diversifying beyond China are likely to face hefty capital expenditures, lost efficiency and disrupted operations. Technology companies are unlikely to shift all midstream operations out of China as the country remains an important market. This means tech companies are adopting a “China +1” manufacturing policy, in which other Asian markets are beneficiaries.
There is a steep capex cost and lost efficiency when supply chains for technical products move. The estimated capex for midstream manufacturers ranges from US$190 million for US-based printed circuit board manufacturer TTM Technologies to US$930 million for Taiwan-based Delta Electronics.
According to S&P Global Ratings’ analysis, “Once perceived as unlikely, the splitting (China/non-China) of the technology supply chain is accelerating. The cost of this transition will climb as firms add geopolitics to their set of credit risks.”
Today is Thursday, September 12, 2024, and here is today’s essential intelligence.
For most rated primary insurers, a climate change-induced rise in claims costs is unlikely to lead to negative rating actions over the medium term, even if profitability becomes more volatile. An increase in insured losses could increase reinsurance costs and reduce underwriting margins at industry levels. However, insurers' ability to take underwriting actions or reduce exposure, as well as the expected long-term availability of reinsurance, will likely mitigate some of the risks.
—Read the article from S&P Global Ratings
Saudi Arabia's economic transformation is underway. The country is going through an unprecedented period of social, economic and political reforms, designed to diversify its economy away from hydrocarbons. In the next couple of years, these reforms will continue to raise domestic demand indicators, particularly ones related to household spending, tourism and construction. This boost will come mainly via development projects in the government's Vision 2030 plan, which is changing much of Saudi Arabia's economy and society.
—Read the article from S&P Global Ratings
The S&P 500® ESG Index seeks to provide a measurement of US equities while incorporating ESG factors. The index maintains similar industry weights to the S&P 500 while enhancing the index’s sustainability characteristics. A common misconception is that ESG indices remove or underweight sectors deemed environmentally unfriendly such as Energy or Utilities. Rather than excluding sectors, the S&P 500 ESG Index selects companies that perform highest when considering environmental, social and governance metrics, while historically reflecting many of the attributes of the S&P 500. Removing entire sectors may result in a shift in weight toward other sectors — potentially creating sector bias and concentration risk.
—Read the article from S&P Dow Jones Indices
Geopolitical issues no longer sharply influence oil prices and trade flows in Asia amid ample supply options, industry participants at the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference said, while cautioning that fragile demand and tepid margins may dictate the market trend in the short term. Regardless of geopolitical conflicts involving Russia, Ukraine, Iran and Israel, on top of numerous international sanctions, there were no significant crude supply hiccups and hardly any major disruption to physical trade flow.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
The gas transmission system operators in a number of Baltic Sea countries have completed a pre-feasibility study for the planned Nordic-Baltic Hydrogen Corridor, further paving the way to develop a cross-border hydrogen pipeline network between Finland and Germany. Finland's Gasgrid Finland, Estonia's Elering, Latvia's Conexus Baltic Grid, Lithuania's Amber Grid, Poland's GAZ-SYSTEM and Germany's Ontras are developing the project and commissioned AFRY Management Consulting to conduct the study at the start of the year.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
With the start of the NFL season on Sept. 5, MediaTalk host Mike Reynolds joins three S&P Global Market Intelligence Kagan analysts to talk about the 2024/25 professional football season. While the NFL thrives on broadcast, it continues to increase its streaming presence with Thursday night games on Amazon Prime, NBC games on Peacock, CBS games on Paramount+, "NFL Sunday Ticket" on YouTube and even a couple of games on Netflix this year. Though the streaming services are good partners for the NFL and will likely grow the amount of exclusive NFL games they carry over time, the Kagan analysts believe broadcast still remains the best platform for the NFL in terms of reach — at least for the time being.
—Listen and subscribe to the podcast from S&P Global Market Intelligence
This webinar will address the EV trilemma of range, charging time and cost, which will be a key focus for the automotive industry in the coming years. Achieving a competitive position in any segment requires striking the right balance between trade-offs and savings from economies of scale to achieve overall cost reduction in new electric vehicle-specific technologies.
—Register for the webinar from S&P Global Mobility