Daily Update: October 22, 2024

For emerging economies, becoming a link in global supply chains is fraught with pitfalls. Some emerging markets fall into the commodity trap, in which they provide raw materials but never play a part in the lucrative, job-rich sectors of refining or manufacturing. Other emerging markets end up competing based on cheap labor, exposing them to competition from low-cost frontier markets. Some emerging markets successfully compete on the cost of labor for a time but are eventually priced out by rising salaries. Increasingly, some are threatened by mechanization, in which robotics and additive manufacturing, boosted by machine vision and other AI tools, enable developed economies to reshore manufacturing and shorten their supply lines.

Winning the supply chain game requires emerging economies to create differentiated strategies, some of which are covered in “Competing with the future: Creating supply chain competitive advantage,” an article that is part of S&P Global’s Look Forward report on emerging markets.

For decades, China has been the world’s manufacturing hub. But supply chain challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions have led many Western companies to shorten their supply chains through reshoring, nearshoring or friendshoring. This has created an opportunity for some emerging markets to develop manufacturing capabilities and maintain friendly trading relationships across different regions. Companies have begun to assess supply chain locations based on comparative risks from disruptions and regulatory risks.

The authors of the article focused on Malaysia, Indonesia and India to identify their competitive advantages and strategies for securing a place in global supply chains.

Malaysia’s approach has been to focus on ease of doing business, light-touch regulation, low operational risks and a willingness to sign trade deals. The country has attracted chipmakers, who increasingly depend on a highly skilled workforce for advanced manufacturing.

Indonesia has found ways to turn its sought-after natural resources into processing and manufacturing jobs through trade restrictions. By banning the export of nickel ore, the country has built up its refining capacity for nickel and other metals. In addition, Indonesia has been working on developing the ability to manufacture batteries and vehicles from its metals.

India has an advantage like China: a massive domestic market of potential customers. This means that India can balance tariffs and trade incentives to build domestic demand. The challenge for India is that too much trade management may create market uncertainty and lead trading partners to relocate.

