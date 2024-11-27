Daily Update: November 27, 2024

S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global — 27 November 2024
Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy
Enter a retail establishment this week and you will likely be subjected to a tinny, overly compressed version of “Jingle Bell Rock.” Pity the poor retailer desperate to jump-start holiday sales with a little strained jollity. The final three months of the year are often referred to as the "golden quarter" since they can account for as much as one-third of sales and up to half of annual profits for retailers of discretionary products such as electronics, apparel, jewelry and toys. If a retailer cannot convince consumers to spend in these months, the outlook is bleak.
S&P Global Ratings forecast US holiday sales to grow about 3% this year. While growth of any kind is welcome, US holiday sales in 2023 grew 4.7%, and the 10-year average for holiday sales growth was 5.3%. Retailers in Europe are confronting their own ho-hum projections, with fourth-quarter sales forecast to grow 2%-3% year over year. Retail spending is also slowing in China in the lead-up to Lunar New Year on Jan. 29, 2025. S&P Global Ratings expects lukewarm economic conditions to persist in China, weighing on consumer confidence.
For once, it’s hard to fault inflation for weaker retail sales. The US Consumer Price Index increased 0.2% in September, bringing the annual inflation rate close to target at 2.4%, and measurements of consumer sentiment have improved in the second half. Despite the recovering macroeconomics, persistent inflation in the last few years has eaten into consumer purchasing power. Sales growth has been slow because store prices continue to feel elevated for consumers compared with a few years ago.
That consumers appear unbowed by long-running inflation pressures may be a silver lining for some retailers this festive season, according to Michael Nocerino, research analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence 451 Research, in the group’s quarterly macroeconomic survey: “To see consumer spending stay steady and even improve a little bit during a very important time of the year, like holiday spending, could bode well for retailers this year.”
S&P Global Ratings anticipates that department stores and apparel retailers will rely on bigger discounts to increase traffic and offload inventory this year. Demand has been soft in specialty categories such as consumer electronics and home furnishings, so promotional activity will be necessary to spark demand. As price increases are unwelcome and unpopular, consumer goods companies will focus on volume-driven organic growth. Competition for consumer share-of-wallet is intensifying, so companies will invest in brand preference and promotions.
S&P Global Ratings noted that most negative rating actions in the past 12 months have been in the apparel, accessories and specialty subsectors, where exposure to discretionary spending is high. The negative outlook bias in the US is 21% in S&P Global Ratings’ retail and restaurants portfolio, meaning that an unburnished golden quarter may have serious implications for retailers.
Today is Wednesday, November 27, 2024, and here is today’s essential intelligence. The next edition of the Daily Update will be published Monday, December 2.
In this episode of the ESG Insider podcast, we’re talking to Mastercard Chief Sustainability Officer Ellen Jackowski, who was just named to the TIME100 Climate list of the 100 most influential climate leaders in business for 2024. Ellen was on the ground in Cali, Colombia, for the UN’s recent COP16 biodiversity conference and in Baku, Azerbaijan, for the UN’s COP29 climate conference that wrapped up last week.
—Listen and subscribe to the podcast from S&P Global Sustainable1
The impending change in the US administration will be challenging for China and the rest of Asia-Pacific. US tariff increases have become more likely, especially on China, and possible changes in the US macro picture are leading to different interest rate expectations. While much of the region should be able to continue to grow solidly, central banks will probably remain cautious by not reducing their policy rates too fast. And risks have gone up.
—Read the article from S&P Global Ratings
Venture Capital faced severe headwinds relative to Private Equity in 2023. Through the first three quarters, Venture Capital funds from the US, Europe and Asia/Pacific largely showed negative performance, but US and Europe Developed funds found positive territory in Q4, while Asia/Pacific remained in the red. On the flip side, all major geographic Private Equity strategies were positive for the year, with US funds returning four positive quarters, and Europe Developed and Asia/Pacific funds negative only in Q3.
—Read the article from S&P Dow Jones Indices
European LNG cargo prices are rising, contrasting sharply with falling shipping rates. This divergence is driven by strong demand signals and a tighter winter supply balance for LNG, while the shipping market is experiencing an influx of new vessels, coupled with weak demand and a bearish outlook.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's maiden visit to Guyana has bolstered expectations that the country's refiners are moving closer to signing long-term crude oil import deals with the relatively new South American supplier, as New Delhi intensifies its efforts to diversify its supply sources. Government officials, refining sources and analysts told S&P Global Commodity Insights that the bilateral talks between the two countries — concluded recently — have opened the possibility for India to expand its crude oil purchases from Guyana, which supplied a couple of trial crude cargoes to Indian refiners in 2021.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
The excitement swirling around AI often obscures the infrastructure that makes it possible. Since long before AI was at the forefront of technology discussions, datacenters have been powering technology and Jonathan Schroth returns to discuss datacenter markets and the complex forces that impact them with host Eric Hanselman.
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
CERAWeek 2025 will focus on the challenges ahead for energy security, supply, and climate ambitions — as well as for markets, infrastructure, directions of policy and the advance of technology including AI — and what this means for all aspects of the industry and beyond. This premier event convenes over 450 C-Suite executives, 80 ministers and top officials, and 325 media representatives, with more than 10,000 participants from over 2,050 companies across 80 countries for dialogue on the agenda ahead as the world enters a new era of energy transition.
—Register for the conference from S&P Global