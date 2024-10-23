In 2023, the world had too much shrimp. Oversupply of shrimp combined with consumer hesitance led to record high shrimp stock levels, dropping its price by as much as 40%. This year, the story has been completely different. Energy cuts in the shrimp-producing powerhouse economy of Ecuador have negatively affected supply and raised prices globally. While shrimp consumers didn’t benefit from the reduced prices of 2023, they are likely to be affected by the price increases this year, particularly in Europe.

Black Tiger shrimp and Vannamei shrimp are the big fish of the shrimp market. Black Tiger shrimp tend to be more expensive due to lower aquaculture production volume and a perceived superior taste profile. Vannamei shrimp are easier to produce and have a weaker shell. Different global markets have preferences for one or the other, with Belgium and the Netherlands preferring Black Tiger and many developing markets preferring the lower-priced Vannamei.

Ecuador is a massive producer of shrimp for the global market. This year, Ecuador's share of EU shrimp imports rose to 36%, up 4 percentage points from last year. India, Argentina, Vietnam and Venezuela also are significant suppliers. Ecuador has been suffering from the worst drought in 61 years, which has significantly affected shrimp production. However, the issue is not a shortage of water but a shortage of hydroelectric power limiting aquaculture capacity. Approximately 72% of Ecuador’s power comes from hydroelectricity, and the drought has forced energy rationing in the industrial sector.

"Unexpected power cuts in key sectors of the [shrimp] industry could generate economic losses of more than $5 million per day," the Ecuadorian National Aquaculture Chamber said Sept. 25.

Shrimp prices have risen significantly since electricity rationing began in September. Platts' Ecuador Shrimp Marker was $5,600/metric ton FCA Guayaquil on Oct. 7, up from $4,800/metric ton on Sept. 2. The intensified energy rationing in Ecuador could lead to a reduction of $75 million per month in shrimp exports. Shrimp prices may continue to rise as Indian Vannamei shrimp are in their low season between the first and second crop of the year, leading to tight supplies. Floods in India in early September also negatively affected shrimp seeding.

One bright spot for shrimp producers is that the threatened strike by the International Longshoremen's Association, which would have severely limited US port capacity, has been averted. The US relies on imports for 80% of its seafood supply.

