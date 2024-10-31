Daily Update: October 31, 2024

In recent years, inflation on inputs such as cacao and raw sugar and increasing labor costs drove significant increases in the price of Halloween candy for adults. (For kids, by tradition, Halloween candy is free.) In 2022, Halloween candy input costs increased 14%, and they rose a further 6% in 2023. But candy prices have moderated along with other forms of inflation. Prices are expected to rise only 0.9% in 2024.

“Headlines have been dominated by the surging costs of inputs,” Michael Zdinak of S&P Global Market Intelligence said on a recent episode of "The Decisive" podcast focused on Halloween sales. “The cacao that is used in chocolate manufacturing and raw sugar is up 12% and 50% year over year. And that has candy makers really creeped out. Margins are lower, sales are slowing, and it’s not a fun time to be in that business.”

Higher prices are eating into margins for candy manufacturers, which is driving a shift toward more nonchocolate candies. While most candy sold in the US is produced in the US, inputs such as cacao and raw sugar are imported. The US imported 1.56 million metric tons of chocolate bars and sugar candy in the 12 months to July 31, 2024 — worth $7.46 billion. Spending on Halloween candy is expected to grow 3.5% in 2024, hitting a record $4.1 billion. This comes out to about $30.89 per household.

Of course, Halloween candy is not the only product sold for this holiday. So far this year, the equivalent of about 16,000 shipping containers full of Halloween costumes and decorations have been imported into the US. The threat of a recent port strike in the US forced Halloween retailers to stock up on costumes and décor earlier than normal.

“When we look at total inbound supply chain activity in terms of Halloween products, then actually 2024 is a record high,” Chris Rogers, head of supply chain research at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said on the same episode of “The Decisive” podcast. “2023 was quite weak. There had been a period of destocking, a reduction in inventories by retailers generally. But year over year, imports of Halloween products, aside from candy, that includes clothing and decoration and that sort of stuff, that was up by around 19%.”

Based on a keyword analysis of shipping data, trends for costumes start to emerge. The good news is that imports of clown costumes are down by a third compared to last year, while pet costumes are up significantly.

Overall, the Halloween economy is strong due to consumer spending on discretionary purchases. Purchases on lower-ticket items have grown 5% this year. This positive trend makes Zdinak more optimistic about the coming holiday season and next year.

