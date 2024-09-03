Daily Update: September 3, 2024

S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global — 3 September 2024
By Mac Mathews
Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy
Supply chain resilience is routinely tested by natural disasters. Disruptions can prevent goods from reaching their destination, exacerbating the economic toll of an already catastrophic event.
In a July supply chain outlook report, S&P Global Market Intelligence analysts Chris Rogers and Eric Oak listed weather, conflicts and strikes as risk factors for exports to the US and EU from China during this year's peak shipping season.
So far in 2024, natural disasters have caused several supply chain disruptions, with the January earthquakes in Japan’s Ishikawa Prefecture starting the year off with factory closures across the steel, electronics and construction machinery sectors.
But supply chain disruptions don't just come from the ground. They also come from the sky. Extreme rainfall has reduced shipping capacity to the Panama Canal, caused chemical plant closures in Mexico, led to food shortages in East Africa and brought about catastrophic flooding in Brazil, impacting sectors including agriculture, crude oil and autos.
Extreme rain in May caused trade disruptions in Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state — a hub of land and maritime international trade — and caused the loss of lives, homes and livelihoods. The region's roads and highways were flooded, railway operations were suspended and major seaports faced delays in receiving goods.
Disasters do not impact all sectors equally. In Brazil, the petrochemicals, agriculture and transport equipment industries faced outsized challenges due to the flooding, according to a June S&P Global Market Intelligence report by analysts Carlos Caicedo, Rogers and Rafael Amiel. Rio Grande do Sul accounts for a significant amount of the country's crude oil imports, required by Brazil's petrochemical refining industry. Furthermore, production of key exports ethylene and propylene derivatives took a hit due to the lack of crude.
The way governments respond to crises can impact how economies rebound. "Overall, the Brazilian government responded well, allocating sizable public money to the state, mobilizing emergency support and granting tax incentives (many companies in the state were temporarily exempt from several taxes); this helped to prevent a social explosion, as initially there were some looting incidents, but they receded rapidly," Caicedo told the Daily Update.
Caicedo added that through May and June, many companies reported suspended operations for up to a month, but operations started gradually normalizing, with ports returning to business as usual in late June. Rio Grande do Sul's main airport, which was heavily affected, is on track to return to normal operations in October, Caicedo said, citing media reports.
In Kenya, flooding in early 2024 has taken a toll on the economy — impacting agriculture, transportation and retail — and will have supply chain implications. S&P Global Market Intelligence analysts Ronel Oberholzer and Thea Fourie said in a July report that Kenya will likely turn to food imports to offset the flood-related disruptions to the domestic food supply chain. Kenya's exports are expected to be resilient, including for tea, which is grown in an area largely unaffected by the floods.
As in previous flood years, Kenya's ability to bounce back will partly depend on government response, which often includes targeted interventions to help communities and businesses recover more effectively and minimize the long-term economic consequences.
As rain-impacted markets such as Brazil and Kenya get back on track, hurricane season in the Atlantic Basin is nearly at its midway point. The season typically spans mid-June to mid-November, although the strongest hurricanes often occur in September and October, during the middle of the peak shipping season for deliveries to the US East Coast.
The supply chain impact of hurricanes is most typically felt by ports on the US Gulf Coast, including Houston and New Orleans, although closures up the southeast and northeast coasts are not unfathomable. While ports typically close for only a few days, recovery can take two to three weeks, according to Rogers and Oak. The most extreme events can take significantly longer, as shown by Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
Today is Tuesday, September 3, 2024, and here is today’s essential intelligence.
This is Episode 1 of All Things Aviation, a special six-part series focusing on the dynamics, trends and outlooks in the aviation sector. In the first episode of this Future Energy miniseries, S&P Global Commodity Insights scenarios and aviation experts Roman Kramarchuk, Paul McConnell and James Simpson set the stage, discussing the global state of aviation demand, fuel supply and Commodity Insights scenario outlooks for 2024 and beyond. What is the importance of emissions from the aviation sector in meeting (or not meeting) net-zero targets? How has the coronavirus pandemic impacted the sector? What drives demand for flying? What are the latest trends in aircraft fleets, and what are the policy constructs driving efficiency and alternative low-carbon fuels?
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
The US Federal Reserve is paying more attention to a cooling labor market, as Chairman Jerome Powell all but confirmed that the first cut to benchmark rates will occur in September. On Aug. 23, Powell said the "time has come for policy to adjust" as inflation has dropped closer to Fed officials' 2% target and the labor market has "cooled considerably from its formerly overheated state."
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
CRE remains a hot topic when considering the quality and future performance of European covered bond programs. Recently, the covered bond market saw significant bond price swings for a couple of German monoline covered bond issuers exposed to US CRE assets, although prices have since stabilized. Higher interest rates, expanding e-commerce and the rise in remote working accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic have produced unprecedented levels of stress in European CRE. Some sectors now face market value declines that exceed those during the global financial crisis.
—Read the article from S&P Global Ratings
The average age of crude and refined product tankers is increasing, while the total fleets growth is expected to be between less than 1% to 2% in 2024, pushing out previously available discounts for older ships as the global fleet's age reaches the highest average in over a decade. Average tanker age is increasing, an ongoing trend in the shipping industry, as interest in newbuilds has only recently gained momentum. Newbuilds could lower the average tanker age, which was 13.2 years on average in 2024 — the highest since 2003 — according to shipping company Teekay Tankers.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
Indian Oil Corp.'s strategic growth roadmap over the next 5-6 years will witness refinery expansions utilizing cleaner technologies, an expanded petrochemicals footprint and a diverse range of clean fuel options, as it looks to strike a balance between traditional and new energy offerings, its chairman said. In an exclusive interview with S&P Global Commodity Insights, Shrikant Madhav Vaidya said that while India's robust oil demand growth outlook has made it imperative to have a bigger refining capacity, it was crucial to think beyond oil as the energy landscape was changing fast.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
Charter Communications Inc. CEO Christopher Winfrey's total compensation in 2023 stood at 1,635x the company's median employee pay, topping the rankings among the biggest US media and telecom companies. The cable operator had 101,700 full-time and part-time employees as of 2022-end. To comply with SEC regulations, the company computed its CEO-to-employee pay ratio in 2023, based on a new median employee whose role or compensation had no material change since the last review in 2020.
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
Join us for the inaugural launch of India Forward: Emerging Perspectives, a collaborative insight and India-focused thought leadership initiative by S&P Global and CRISIL (An S&P Global company). S&P Global and CRISIL have assembled their world-class analysts, data experts, economists and researchers to offer essential perspectives on local and global factors across sectors that will shape the India journey in these crucial years ahead and would like to invite you to an exclusive event to launch the report.
—Register for the in-person event from S&P Global