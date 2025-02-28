Daily Update: February 28, 2025

The video game industry registered modest growth in 2024. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence Kagan research analyst Neil Barbour, who specializes in the gaming market, overall video game content revenue rose 1% year over year to about $46.45 billion in 2024. This modest growth was not evenly distributed. Nintendo's revenue was down $1 billion year over year, perhaps due to the company’s decision to extend the life of its Switch console. Meanwhile, revenue growth from Tencent, Sony and Microsoft overcame Nintendo’s revenue weakness. Microsoft’s growth in the video game category provided positive closure to the company’s Activision Blizzard acquisition, which was long delayed by regulatory issues.

Barbour expects an increase in dealmaking for the video game industry in 2025. The regulatory overhang that delayed Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard may prove less onerous under the Trump administration. As such, Microsoft, Meta, Netflix and Amazon may be more willing to contemplate acquisitions. Much of the deal activity will take place among mobile or aspiring mobile game publishers, which are among the biggest revenue-generating segments of gaming, according to Barbour. Given the challenging environment for user acquisition and revenue growth over the past year, the industry appears ripe for consolidation.

The metaverse has been a bright spot for the industry. Metaverse investments bounced back in 2024 after two years of contraction. Investment funding for the segment increased 42.9% to $14 billion across debt and capital markets. Notable transactions include a $90 million round for Luma AI, a text-to-3D asset generation tool, and a $600 million debt round for Magic Leap, which has pivoted to focus on projecting 3D images on wearable lenses. Metaverse e-commerce company Infinite Reality recently completed a $3 billion round as companies increasingly focus on deriving revenue from their metaverse investments.

Despite increased investment in metaverse players, augmented and virtual reality hardware providers continue to struggle to get traction. According to Barbour, consumers have been reluctant to invest in VR headsets, especially at current price points. For example, Meta’s Quest 3 headset starts at $500 and Apple Inc.’s Vision Pro starts at $3,500.

“What the market really needs right now is a piece of software that captures the public imagination,” Barbour said. “Sometimes you hear a smartphone is $500, $800, $1,200, and people have no problem paying that kind of money. If [augmented and virtual reality] wants to charge those prices, they’ll need to prove it’s worth the money. And so far, it hasn’t.”

