Tariffs Hit Auto Sector; Utilities Build Climate Resistance; and Reciprocal Duties on Tech

The macroeconomic landscape is affecting growth projections, due in part to the Trump administration’s shifting policies. Recent tariff announcements by the US and retaliatory measures from China have introduced significant uncertainty, surpassing market expectations. Despite President Trump's temporary pause on most tariffs, unresolved trade tensions pose risks that could adversely affect credit quality if tariffs are fully reinstated.

In light of these developments, forecasts for the North American auto industry were adjusted to reflect the compounded effects of high vehicle prices, persistent inflation, rising unemployment and elevated auto loan payments. China's export restrictions on rare earth elements are also expected to disrupt automotive supply chains, further constraining growth in the sector, particularly for battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids.

