The following article is based on “Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing: The Fundamentals” written by a team at S&P Global.

To understand the benefits of quantum computing, it helps to understand the limitations of classical computing. Outside of a few, specialized labs, all computers today use classical computing. This means they operate using digital switches that can either be “on” (having a value of 1) or “off” (having a value of 0). The output of every classical processor is simply a series of ones and zeros, translated into words, numbers, calculations and visuals by programming languages that sit on top of this binary code. Each one or zero exists independently, and each processor on a chip can only conduct one operation at a time. The speed and power of modern computers have been achieved by continually adding more processors to each chip. Quantity compensates for the simplistic output and serial operation of the processors.

New types of computers are being developed that overcome some of these limitations. Quantum computers, which already exist in the labs of companies like IBM, Google, Microsoft, Rigetti and IonQ, have processors called qubits that can contain multiple values (not only zero and one) and perform multiple interrelated calculations simultaneously.

These computers use quantum mechanics, a branch of physics that describes the motion and interaction of subatomic particles. Quantum-scale particles have the surprising characteristic of occupying multiple states at the same time, known as superposition, and they can become entangled with other particles so that an action affecting one entangled particle can affect the other entangled particles, even at a distance. Quantum computing works by maintaining qubits in a quantum state for very brief periods so they can use superposition and entanglement to perform multiple interrelated calculations very, very quickly.

Classical computer limits today’s AI applications because detecting patterns requires multiple complex calculations that must be performed sequentially from simplistic inputs. An AI algorithm trained and operating on a quantum computer would be able to perform multiple interrelated calculations at the same time, using complex inputs. This would allow existing AI applications in industries such as healthcare, financial services, supply chain management and cybersecurity to operate more quickly and efficiently and process greater levels of complexity. However, the combination of AI and quantum computing could also trigger privacy and cybersecurity issues.

Quantum computing remains a difficult technology to implement. Maintaining qubits in a quantum state is an engineering challenge, requiring physical and environmental controls that are, at present, poorly matched to commercial applications. However, the advantages of quantum computing combined with modern AI techniques are too large to ignore.