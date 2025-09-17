Demand for Carbon Offsets; Oracle’s Cloud Growth; and Purchasing Managers’ Index in Focus

Energy Transition & Sustainability

The voluntary carbon market is positioned to scale significantly, driven by improved project methodologies and growing corporate demand for high-integrity carbon credits, despite potential headwinds from shifting government priorities, Tom Montag, CEO of Rubicon Carbon, said in an interview.

"Amid the policy landscape, companies are continuing to pursue their sustainability strategies and increasingly recognize the role of carbon credits in those efforts," Montag told Platts, a part of S&P Global Commodity Insights. "Fortunately, the [voluntary carbon market] is not constrained by government regulation precisely because of its voluntary nature."

Montag said Rubicon Carbon's recent agreements with tech giants Microsoft and ByteDance prove that corporate demand for offsets is starting to climb steadily after a few fallow years.