Converting Natural Gas; Global Spice Trade; and the Future of Battery-electric Vehicles

Daily Update — September 16, 2025
Today is Tuesday, September 16, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
In this episode of the “EnergyCents” podcast, Travis Windholz, CFO at Conduit Power, joined hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss how the Houston-based independent power producer’s modular dispatchable generation uses natural gas to provide quick and reliable power to its industrial clients.
The three-year-old company, backed by Grey Rock Investment Partners, colocates distributed gas assets with its clients’ projects and enables upstream producers in the Permian Basin to benefit from converting low-value natural gas to higher-value electricity.
Global Trade
The global spice trade has transformed remarkably over the past decade, showcasing an impressive growth trajectory that is likely to continue. The spice industry’s trade volume increased 259% between 2012 and 2024 and is poised for further growth from 2025 to 2035. We explored the key dynamics of the spice trade, highlighting major players, trends and projections.
The spice trade is primarily characterized by its key exporters and importers, with India and China collectively accounting for 50% of global spice exports in 2024. While India excels in exporting a range of spices, including genus Capsicum (peppers) and turmeric, China dominates in ginger. The US is the largest importer, with a focus on ginger and the pepper genera of Capsicum, Pimenta and Piper, reflecting its significant role in the global spice market.
Automotives
The automotive industry is at a pivotal moment as battery-electric vehicles redefine driving. Consumers want sustainable options without sacrificing performance, and battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) are delivering by matching or surpassing the acceleration and power of traditional internal combustion engine vehicles. S&P Global Mobility’s E-Mobility Technology Module offers valuable insights into BEV performance, highlighting advancements in battery technology, powertrain efficiency and regenerative braking.
This article explores how BEV performance is improving across market segments, what it means for the future of driving and how these innovations are reshaping consumer expectations.