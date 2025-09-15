Confronting Climate Challenges; AI in Commodities; and Asian Aromatics Trade Flows

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — September 15, 2025
Today is Monday, September 15, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
In this episode of the “Look Forward” podcast, S&P Global Sustainable1’s Lindsay Hall, global head of thought leadership, and Terence Thompson, chief science officer, joined host Andy Critchlow to discuss the urgent challenges posed by climate change, exploring its immediate impacts on global weather systems and the financial risks associated with inaction.
Artificial Intelligence
The adoption of AI among energy and shipping companies is growing steadily, contributing to lower operational costs, increased productivity and reduced emissions. However, a shortage of skills, data integration complexity and trust issues are posing challenges, industry leaders said at S&P Global Commodity Insights’ Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC).
The use of AI in sectors such as upstream is expected to grow due to uncertainties linked to exploration and prospecting. The technology is also rapidly becoming a powerful enabler for the maritime sector, where it can analyze safety and compliance data, optimize voyage planning and port logistics, and assess weather and maintenance risks, the attendees added.
Global Trade
Ongoing trade tensions amid US tariffs and a global shift toward electric vehicles will affect Asian aromatics trade flows in the near term, S&P Global Commodity Insights analysts said at APPEC 2025. With global gasoline demand expected to peak in the next two to three years, long-term disruptions to the use of popular blendstocks such as toluene and mixed xylenes are expected in Asia, said Eshwar Yenigalla, senior analyst of petrochemicals at S&P Global Commodity Insights.
The main cause of this disruption is the increasing global adoption of electric vehicles, Yenigalla said, adding that near-term demand disruptions are expected due to the rapid adoption of ethanol mandates in China and India.