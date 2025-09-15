Confronting Climate Challenges; AI in Commodities; and Asian Aromatics Trade Flows

Artificial Intelligence

The adoption of AI among energy and shipping companies is growing steadily, contributing to lower operational costs, increased productivity and reduced emissions. However, a shortage of skills, data integration complexity and trust issues are posing challenges, industry leaders said at S&P Global Commodity Insights’ Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC).

The use of AI in sectors such as upstream is expected to grow due to uncertainties linked to exploration and prospecting. The technology is also rapidly becoming a powerful enabler for the maritime sector, where it can analyze safety and compliance data, optimize voyage planning and port logistics, and assess weather and maintenance risks, the attendees added.