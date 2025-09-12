Global Hydrogen Growth; Dell’s AI Servers; and Decarbonizing Shipping

Energy Transition & Sustainability

The capacity of global low-carbon hydrogen projects that have reached final investment decision (FID) has surpassed 6 million metric tons per year, with $110 billion committed across more than 500 projects, according to the Hydrogen Council. Of this, 1 million mt/year of capacity is operational, the industry association said in its “Global Hydrogen Compass” report, co-authored by McKinsey and published Sept. 9.

The council said the development highlights the industry's transition from early-stage projects to commercial deployment and marks a $35 billion increase in committed capital from 2024.