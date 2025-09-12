Global Hydrogen Growth; Dell’s AI Servers; and Decarbonizing Shipping

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — September 12, 2025
Today is Friday, September 12, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
The capacity of global low-carbon hydrogen projects that have reached final investment decision (FID) has surpassed 6 million metric tons per year, with $110 billion committed across more than 500 projects, according to the Hydrogen Council. Of this, 1 million mt/year of capacity is operational, the industry association said in its “Global Hydrogen Compass” report, co-authored by McKinsey and published Sept. 9.
The council said the development highlights the industry's transition from early-stage projects to commercial deployment and marks a $35 billion increase in committed capital from 2024.
Artificial Intelligence
Dell Technologies’ total revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 reached $29.8 billion, surpassing the $29.2 billion consensus estimate from Visible Alpha, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. The infrastructure solutions group segment’s revenue totaled $16.8 billion, above the consensus estimate of $15.4 billion. The group's results were driven by servers and networking exceeding revenue expectations by $1.6 billion. Storage came in slightly below estimates.
The company had an AI server backlog of $11.7 billion and shipped $8.2 billion of AI servers in the period. The AI server shipment guidance was raised $5 billion to $20 billion and is expected to more than double in the full year.
Global Trade
In this episode of the “Energy Evolution” podcast, S&P Global Commodity Insights explored how the EU's FuelEU Maritime regulation is pushing the shipping sector to decarbonize, creating new market dynamics for marine fuels. Under the regulation, which took effect Jan. 1, ships calling at European ports are mandated to cut greenhouse gas intensity by 2% from 2020 baselines, escalating to 80% by 2050.
Host Eklavya Gupte spoke with Chris To, lead specialist in alternative fuels pricing at S&P Global Commodity Insights, about how the maritime industry is adapting to these changes.