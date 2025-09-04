Expanding Cleantech; US Tariffs on India’s Shrimp; and Sukuk Market Hits US$1 Trillion

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — September 04, 2025
Today is Thursday, September 4, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
In this episode of the “All Things Sustainable” podcast, Octopus Energy CEO Greg Jackson explained how the company is using technology and AI to lower the cost of decarbonization for customers. Octopus Energy was founded in the UK in 2016 and has grown into a global clean energy tech business.
“When you introduce really agile digital technology into a rapidly changing world, we find we can make the energy transition an upgrade — it’s better and cheaper for people, not a sacrifice,” Jackson said.
Global Trade
The US imposed a 50% tariff on Indian shrimp, reducing demand for the commodity and prompting top-producing state Andhra Pradesh to consider a domestic promotion drive to help farmers navigate market uncertainty.
Prices have reflected the pressure on India's shrimp market. Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, reported that raw material prices in Andhra Pradesh dropped by 15-25 Indian rupees per kilogram, or $171-$285 per metric ton, day over day on Aug. 28, with farmgate prices unlikely to recover until export demand stabilizes.
Market Dynamics
The global market for sukuk, which are sharia-compliant financial instruments, surpassed US$1 trillion in outstanding issuances, affirming its role within the fixed income sector. The Dow Jones Sukuk Total Return Index (ex-Reinvestment), launched in April 2006, has benchmarked the global investment-grade US dollar-denominated sukuk market during this journey.
Over the past decade, the notional amount of sukuk included in the index increased by 165% to US$150 billion from US$57 billion. Subsovereign issuances surged by 392%, almost doubling their weight in the index to 22% from 12%. Additionally, sovereigns from non-Muslim majority regions, such as Hong Kong and the Philippines, are tapping into the market, reflecting a growing global interest in sukuk as a financing option.