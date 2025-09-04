Expanding Cleantech; US Tariffs on India’s Shrimp; and Sukuk Market Hits US$1 Trillion

Global Trade

The US imposed a 50% tariff on Indian shrimp, reducing demand for the commodity and prompting top-producing state Andhra Pradesh to consider a domestic promotion drive to help farmers navigate market uncertainty.

Prices have reflected the pressure on India's shrimp market. Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, reported that raw material prices in Andhra Pradesh dropped by 15-25 Indian rupees per kilogram, or $171-$285 per metric ton, day over day on Aug. 28, with farmgate prices unlikely to recover until export demand stabilizes.