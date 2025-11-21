Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Daily Update — November 21, 2025

Nuclear Power Comeback; Agentic Customer Experience; and EV Charging Infrastructure

Today is Friday, November 21, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Listen: Nuclear power enjoys growing interest, but can it deliver?

 

Nuclear power is making a comeback, with closed reactors being restarted, existing plants extending their operational lives and new companies racing to build advanced reactor designs. Still, questions persist about whether these generation projects can be delivered on time and within budget, especially amid rising power demand.

 

In this episode of the "Energy Evolution" podcast, S&P Global Energy's Dan Testa discussed these trends with Abbie Bennett and Bill Freebairn from Platts, a part of S&P Global Energy. They were joined by Adam Stein, a nuclear analyst at the Breakthrough Institute, and Drew Marsh, CEO of Entergy Corp. and the new chair of the Nuclear Energy Institute.

Artificial Intelligence

Listen: Next in Tech | Ep. 244: Agentic Customer Experience

 

As the holiday shopping season unfolds, the evolving role of AI in commerce is gaining attention. Unlike previous technologies, AI is bridging generational gaps in adoption as natural language chat interfaces overcome hesitancy. However, this presents challenges for businesses in connecting with customers. While search engine optimization is well understood, companies must consider how to ensure visibility to AI entities. Making more information available while being more selective about which interactions get what data is a critical balance.

 

In this episode of S&P Global Market Intelligence's "Next in Tech" podcast, S&P Global Market Intelligence 451 Research’s Sheryl Kingstone joined host Eric Hanselman to discuss how businesses can effectively use agents in this changing landscape. 

Automotives

Expansion of EV charging infrastructure slows as EV demand moderates

 

The electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is navigating a complex environment, with slowing EV adoption rates and increasing pressure on investment and expansion. As a result, investors and developers are becoming more cautious, reassessing their timelines and investment strategies.

 

Coordinated efforts are required to address regional disparities, build consumer confidence and create a supportive environment for the transition to electric mobility. Strategic investments, technological innovations and consumer-centric solutions will be vital in shaping the EV charging infrastructure landscape.

 

S&P Global Mobility's AutoTechInsight platform provides market intelligence, data-driven analytics and expert insights on automotive technology and the supply chain — everything you need to make informed business decisions in this ever-evolving market.

In case you missed it

  • Climbing valuations prompted institutional investors to keep selling stocks in October, withdrawing a net $42.93 billion from the US stock market and redirecting billions of dollars into passive investment vehicles as equity indexes reached new highs.
  • In October, the average short interest for US equity real estate investment trusts rose to 4.3% of shares outstanding, an increase of 18 basis points from the previous month, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.
  • Tightening Western sanctions on Russian oil are driving up crude and clean tanker rates, with ton-mile demand for mainstream tankers growing as consumers seek alternative suppliers over winter, according to shipping and oil industry participants.

