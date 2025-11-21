Nuclear Power Comeback; Agentic Customer Experience; and EV Charging Infrastructure

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Nuclear power is making a comeback, with closed reactors being restarted, existing plants extending their operational lives and new companies racing to build advanced reactor designs. Still, questions persist about whether these generation projects can be delivered on time and within budget, especially amid rising power demand.

In this episode of the "Energy Evolution" podcast, S&P Global Energy's Dan Testa discussed these trends with Abbie Bennett and Bill Freebairn from Platts, a part of S&P Global Energy. They were joined by Adam Stein, a nuclear analyst at the Breakthrough Institute, and Drew Marsh, CEO of Entergy Corp. and the new chair of the Nuclear Energy Institute.