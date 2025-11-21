Nuclear Power Comeback; Agentic Customer Experience; and EV Charging Infrastructure

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — November 21, 2025
Today is Friday, November 21, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
Nuclear power is making a comeback, with closed reactors being restarted, existing plants extending their operational lives and new companies racing to build advanced reactor designs. Still, questions persist about whether these generation projects can be delivered on time and within budget, especially amid rising power demand.
In this episode of the "Energy Evolution" podcast, S&P Global Energy's Dan Testa discussed these trends with Abbie Bennett and Bill Freebairn from Platts, a part of S&P Global Energy. They were joined by Adam Stein, a nuclear analyst at the Breakthrough Institute, and Drew Marsh, CEO of Entergy Corp. and the new chair of the Nuclear Energy Institute.
Artificial Intelligence
As the holiday shopping season unfolds, the evolving role of AI in commerce is gaining attention. Unlike previous technologies, AI is bridging generational gaps in adoption as natural language chat interfaces overcome hesitancy. However, this presents challenges for businesses in connecting with customers. While search engine optimization is well understood, companies must consider how to ensure visibility to AI entities. Making more information available while being more selective about which interactions get what data is a critical balance.
In this episode of S&P Global Market Intelligence's "Next in Tech" podcast, S&P Global Market Intelligence 451 Research’s Sheryl Kingstone joined host Eric Hanselman to discuss how businesses can effectively use agents in this changing landscape.
Automotives
The electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is navigating a complex environment, with slowing EV adoption rates and increasing pressure on investment and expansion. As a result, investors and developers are becoming more cautious, reassessing their timelines and investment strategies.
Coordinated efforts are required to address regional disparities, build consumer confidence and create a supportive environment for the transition to electric mobility. Strategic investments, technological innovations and consumer-centric solutions will be vital in shaping the EV charging infrastructure landscape.
S&P Global Mobility's AutoTechInsight platform provides market intelligence, data-driven analytics and expert insights on automotive technology and the supply chain — everything you need to make informed business decisions in this ever-evolving market.
