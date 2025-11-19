The two regions that have succeeded in maintaining a positive outlook for EV charger deployment are Greater China and South Asia. The forecast for annual EV charging installations in Greater China has risen marginally for all years of the forecasting period. In 2030, we expect Greater China to have nearly 12.3 million cumulative charging stations installed, compared with the 12.2 million units forecast in the 2024 update.

In Mainland China, the vehicle-per-DC charger ratio, which takes into account BEV and PHEV numbers, is also relatively low, indicating a well-developed charging network. However, this ratio is expected to increase modestly from 14 EVs per charger in 2024 to 17 EVs per charger in 2030. By comparison, the same ratio in the US was 159 EVs per charger in 2024.

However, most countries will struggle to keep pace with EV adoption rates, and we expect the vehicle-per-charger ratio to worsen by the end of the decade. For example, in the US, this ratio is expected to drop to 1:200, and in Japan the ratio is expected to change from 1:44 to 1:98.