As of Sept. 30, the budget eliminated the $7,500 tax credit for new EV purchases and the $4,000 credit for used EVs. Both incentives, created under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in August 2022, had been integral to consumer adoption of EVs.

To qualify for the $7,500 credit, EVs could not exceed a maximum retail price of $80,000 for electric vans, sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks, and $55,000 for electric sedans and small cars. Batteries had to contain 60% of critical minerals produced in the US (or in a country with which the US has a free trade agreement), and battery components had to be 60% manufactured or assembled in the US.

Although these mandates were challenging for global carmakers, the tax credits made EVs more affordable. Over the past two to three years, several global car and battery makers invested heavily in the US — with more than $100 billion in automotive investments announced within 18 months of the IRA’s passage.