Despite recent headlines, the automotive industry remains in a holding pattern regarding tariffs, with no significant changes resulting from the ongoing tariff negotiations.

Just ahead of a July 9 deadline for reciprocal tariffs to be implemented, US President Donald Trump extended the pause to Aug. 1, with a twist. Trump notified several countries of what a potentially revised reciprocal tariff will be if a deal is not reached by Aug. 1, an effort to increase pressure for negotiations.

Among the first examples were Japan, with a threatened tariff rate increase from 24% to 25%. South Korea was told it would have a tariff rate of 25%, unchanged from the rate announced on April 3. Trump has also warned that Brazil will see an increase from 10% to 50% and that Canada may see a reciprocal tariff as high as 35%. The main effect of these statements was to leave the pause in place while placing further pressure on tariff negotiations.

The reciprocal tariffs do not stack on top of other Section 232 tariffs, as announced in May 2025. It remains true that wherever the reciprocal tariffs land, they will have little direct impact on light-vehicle or parts classified as auto part imports. The reciprocal rates impact the macro environment and affect the total industry volume (TIV).

Not all components in a vehicle are on the auto parts list; for companies importing those parts for US production, the reciprocal tariff rate would apply instead of the Section 232 25% rate.

Tariff negotiations continue, but steel and aluminum tariffs remain in place and have been increased. Trump also announced plans for a Section 232 tariff on copper to take affect before or on Aug 1. Tariffs on semiconductor chips are expected and tariffs related to the medium- and heavy-duty sector are possible but amounts and timing remain uncertain. The copper tariff will add more on-cost to electric vehicles due to being more copper-intensive than internal combustion engine vehicles.