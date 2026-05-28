Three Months into Iran War

Economy

S&P Global’s flash Purchasing Managers’ Index surveys showed that business growth stalled in May as the ongoing Middle East war exerts a growing toll. Europe was the hardest hit, with the UK and eurozone economies in decline. The expansion of the US and Japanese economies has also decelerated since the war began.

Services have generally reported the worst deterioration in demand, whereas manufacturers have continued to benefit in May from stockpiling. However, this precautionary stock build will only be temporary and reflects growing concerns over supply conditions and price hikes. Manufacturing input price inflation accelerated sharply among the major advanced economies to reach a four-year high, with energy prices driving service sector inflation.

These indicators signal stagflationary conditions for major economies and pose a major challenge to central bank policymakers.