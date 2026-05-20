India-EU Energy Collaboration; Subdued Private Equity Sentiment; and Stagflation Risks

Energy Expansion

Geopolitical conflicts and the resulting energy crisis are disrupting supply chains and threatening economies worldwide. To counter these disruptions, India and the EU are partnering to build supply chains that focus on clean and renewable energy, according to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"First came COVID-19, and then came wars, and now an energy crisis. This is turning out to be a decade of disasters. If things don't normalize soon, a lot of efforts and successes that we achieved over many decades will go to waste and hit the world economy," Modi said during his visit to Europe. "The growing strategic convergence between India and Europe underscored the importance of trusted partnerships in an increasingly complex and uncertain global environment. India and Europe must work together to build resilient and diversified supply chains."