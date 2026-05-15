Brazil Curtailment Issues; AI Prompts Banks to Bolster Cybersecurity; and Electronic Arts’ Credit Story

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Daily Update — May 15, 2026
Today is Friday, May 15, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Expansion
Brazil’s renewable energy sector is facing significant headwinds as curtailment issues and a lack of refunds to generators stall new investments. The country’s grid infrastructure has been insufficient in accommodating the rapid expansion of wind and solar projects, leading to persistent curtailments of about 20% and reduced returns for developers. This has prompted several major investors to reconsider their commitments.
"Companies are saying that they will no longer invest in Brazil until this situation is solved," Francisco Silva, director of regulatory matters at wind power association ABEEólica, told Platts, part of S&P Global Energy.
Artificial Intelligence
The launch of Anthropic’s latest AI model, Claude Mythos Preview, has highlighted the vulnerabilities of banks’ cybersecurity frameworks. In April, Anthropic said that the model has detected thousands of major vulnerabilities in IT systems, prompting banks and regulators to assess cybersecurity enhancements to mitigate the risks associated with AI-driven threats.
Banks should accelerate the modernization of their platforms and shift from static cybersecurity to dynamic monitoring, automated response mechanisms and technology infrastructure capable of quickly adapting to changes, according to Radi El Haj, CEO of payments tech provider RS2. "The most important thing is the reaction time,” El Haj said. “You will always have hackers attack, but [it matters] how quickly you will be able to react."
Capital Markets
This episode of the “Leveraged Finance & CLOs Uncovered” podcast focuses on video game company Electronic Arts and its evolving credit profile. Oliver Vande Stouwe, associate director of corporate ratings at S&P Global Ratings, joined hosts Sandeep Chana and Hina Shoeb to discuss how the company’s strategic acquisitions, robust cash flow and disciplined capital allocation have influenced its credit ratings and market perception. The conversation also explored the broader leveraged finance environment and the role of collateralized loan obligations in supporting corporate borrowers.
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