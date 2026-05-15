Brazil Curtailment Issues; AI Prompts Banks to Bolster Cybersecurity; and Electronic Arts’ Credit Story

Energy Expansion

Brazil’s renewable energy sector is facing significant headwinds as curtailment issues and a lack of refunds to generators stall new investments. The country’s grid infrastructure has been insufficient in accommodating the rapid expansion of wind and solar projects, leading to persistent curtailments of about 20% and reduced returns for developers. This has prompted several major investors to reconsider their commitments.

"Companies are saying that they will no longer invest in Brazil until this situation is solved," Francisco Silva, director of regulatory matters at wind power association ABEEólica, told Platts, part of S&P Global Energy.