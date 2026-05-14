War Impact on PMI; Compute Sovereignty; and Systemic Risk from Private Credit

Economy

Developed economies struggled during April amid uncertainty, shortages and inflation generated by the ongoing Middle East war. Hardest hit was the eurozone, where output fell for the first time in 16 months. A decrease in services activity outweighed improved manufacturing performance. Germany, France and Spain experienced declines, while Italy saw a marginal increase in business activity.

In contrast, growth rebounded in the US and UK, with the latter recording the strongest upturn among major developed economies, driven by improved performance across goods and services. The US expansion was the second-weakest in 14 months, however, as sluggish services growth offset manufacturing’s best performance in four years. Japan lagged the UK but outperformed the US despite growth dipping to a four-month low. Although Japan’s factory output grew at its fastest rate in over 12 years, the country recorded the smallest rise in services output in nearly a year.