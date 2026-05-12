M&A Deals Defy Volatility; Data Reshapes TV Upfronts; and APAC Broadband Solution Emerges

Private Markets

Market volatility — triggered by private credit concerns and intensified by the Middle East war — has cast a shadow over dealmaking prospects.

The Chicago Board Options Exchange's CBOE Volatility Index, which measures expected volatility in the S&P 500, recorded an average close of 20.5 in the first quarter, up from 17.8 in the previous quarter and 18.6 a year earlier. March proved especially turbulent, with the average close surging to 25.6.

This spike coincided with the outbreak of war in the Middle East, following US and Israeli strikes against Iran on Feb. 28. As uncertainty grew, global M&A activity dropped to its lowest level since 2023, and equity transactions slowed dramatically.

Despite these disruptions, large deals continued to come to market, propping up overall deal values for M&A and equity transactions. Notably, three of the quarter's five largest equity deals closed in March, and the two biggest M&A transactions were announced March 31. This trend of large deals driving activity echoes patterns seen throughout 2025, but the scarcity of smaller transactions indicates the dealmaking landscape remains far from robust.