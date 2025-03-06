S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — March 6, 2025
Today is Thursday, March 6, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of essential intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Our next edition will publish Monday, March 10.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
Global metal markets are facing massive opportunities and challenges as the world transitions to green technology. Recent and ongoing changes in the US administration have wide-ranging implications for metal markets, the economy and the future of sustainable energy solutions.
S&P Global expert Nick Trickett joins “EnergyCents” hosts Sam Humphreys and Hill Vaden to explore the critical role of metals in this energy shift and how to sift through news versus noise when discussing these markets.
To learn more about the future of global energy markets, register for CERAWeek.
Artificial Intelligence
While there are several applications for AI within the energy sector, S&P Global has categorized them into three groups: improving efficiency, managing large and complex systems, and accelerating the innovation cycle. The early returns for AI are impressive — individual assets are realizing 10%-25% operating cost reductions and 3%-8% productivity increases through such approaches. However, implementing these changes on an industry scale is much harder.
AI’s current role in the energy sector primarily consists of automating routine processes or assisting office workers. But AI has the potential for much more, including innovation to reduce emissions and managing power grids.
This is one piece in our latest collection of research, Look Forward: Energy at the Crossroads.
Private Markets
Private equity and venture capital firms invested $20.29 billion in asset management deals globally in 2024, a three-year high and an 89% increase year over year. The rapid growth was partially due to private equity’s ongoing consolidation of the fragmented wealth management industry; another factor was firms looking to diversify their investment strategy and investor base. These investments are expected to continue increasing in 2025.
Learn more about our Private Equity and Private Debt Fair Value Services.
