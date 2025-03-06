Energy Transition & Sustainability

Global metal markets are facing massive opportunities and challenges as the world transitions to green technology. Recent and ongoing changes in the US administration have wide-ranging implications for metal markets, the economy and the future of sustainable energy solutions.

S&P Global expert Nick Trickett joins “EnergyCents” hosts Sam Humphreys and Hill Vaden to explore the critical role of metals in this energy shift and how to sift through news versus noise when discussing these markets.

To learn more about the future of global energy markets, register for CERAWeek.