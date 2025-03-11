S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — March 11, 2025
Today is Tuesday, March 11, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of essential intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
Demographics are pointing to slower energy demand growth, and electricity is bound to be the center of the world’s future energy system. China’s role in driving demand — outsized over the past three decades — is slowing, and no successor country is positioned to dominate commodity markets in the same way. Given the long-standing relationship between demographics and energy, energy demand will inevitably increase, but demand growth will slow in the coming decades.
A fundamental implication of China’s slowing demand growth and pivot to clean technology is a slowdown in global greenhouse gas emissions growth. While GHG emissions are expected to decline, achieving net-zero GHG emissions by 2050 or limiting global warming to below 1.5 degrees C above preindustrial levels is no longer possible.
Our latest Look Forward journal explores how these and other factors are affecting the global energy transition.
Private Markets
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence data, global private equity and venture capital deal value in February grew more than 26% from the previous month to about $38 billion. Year over year, however, deal value fell 28%.
The technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) sector lead global private equity and venture capital transactions last month. There were 278 TMT deals totaling $13.72 billion in February. Application software continues to be the most invested segment within TMT, recording 143 deals.
Global Trade
New US tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico are highlighting the dependence of US refiners and consumers on crude and refined products from both countries. Why is the US Atlantic Coast particularly exposed to the supply and price impacts of the tariffs? Who will take on the costs of tariffs on Canadian crude?
Host Jeff Mower speaks with senior refining editor Janet McGurty and crude pricing editor Jada Johnson of S&P Global Commodity Insights to discuss what options US Gulf Coast refiners have in obtaining heavy crude barrels, considering the 25% tariff on Mexican oil and that imports from Venezuela are no longer stable.
Get real-time access to commodity data and market insights with Commodity Insights Websocket.