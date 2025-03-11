Energy Transition & Sustainability

Demographics are pointing to slower energy demand growth, and electricity is bound to be the center of the world’s future energy system. China’s role in driving demand — outsized over the past three decades — is slowing, and no successor country is positioned to dominate commodity markets in the same way. Given the long-standing relationship between demographics and energy, energy demand will inevitably increase, but demand growth will slow in the coming decades.

A fundamental implication of China’s slowing demand growth and pivot to clean technology is a slowdown in global greenhouse gas emissions growth. While GHG emissions are expected to decline, achieving net-zero GHG emissions by 2050 or limiting global warming to below 1.5 degrees C above preindustrial levels is no longer possible.

Our latest Look Forward journal explores how these and other factors are affecting the global energy transition.