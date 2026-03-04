Carbon Bill for EU Importers; GenAI Digest; and Thailand Pauses Oil Exports

Artificial Intelligence

Generative AI started 2026 with a bang. January was one of the most active recent periods in AI funding and M&A, with capital continuing to consolidate around frontier‑model players and emerging infrastructure startups. A growing number of acquisitions signaled accelerating competition across the ecosystem. At the same time, Anthropic launched Claude Cowork and Claude Code, collaborative AI workflows that quickly generated significant industry buzz for their usability and developer-focused design.

There is a common perception that GenAI applications can learn on the job by continually updating based on ongoing activity to improve performance on specific tasks. In practice, most deployed GenAI systems do not update model weights during inference. What is often described as learning is better understood as conditioning on the prompt, including any retrieved material, rather than updates to the underlying model. This is not to say that agents cannot improve. Feedback signals can be used to optimize the surrounding application layer — for example, by refining instructions, selecting a more appropriate model or improving retrieval and tool-use pipelines.