Cement Decarbonization; Putting Agents to Work; and Q2 US Economic Outlook

Economy

The enthusiasm around US growth momentum that prevailed as recently as February has been tempered by the escalation of the war in the Middle East. The war is a negative supply shock and its key transmission mechanism to the global economy is through the energy market. For the US, while net exports of petroleum and refined products somewhat cushion the hit to real GDP, they do not offset inflationary consequences.

The key unknown remains the duration and escalation path of the war, which limits visibility on timing and scale of impact. S&P Global Ratings’ baseline forecast assumes a temporary, supply-driven oil shock where crude oil prices return to average levels inside the year. History suggests that temporary geopolitical disruptions rarely derail US expansions on their own and that economic damage tends to mount only when a shock persists and is amplified by financial conditions, policy responses or confidence effects, as in S&P Global Ratings’ downside scenario. The near-term macro impulse is unambiguously inflationary and growth-negative for the US economy, and S&P Global Ratings cannot dismiss the possibility of being in the initial phase of a more significant global crisis, with the window for a moderate, transitory outcome closing.