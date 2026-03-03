Centrair's Prioritization of SAF; Brands Blending Human Touch with AI; and New Private Market Frontiers

Artificial Intelligence

In this episode of the "MediaTalk" podcast, Mike Donoghue, co-founder and CEO of text messaging platform Subtext, joined host Mike Reynolds to discuss the impact of AI on brand-consumer relationships.

AI is becoming an integral part of marketing, but its true value lies in how it is applied, according to Donoghue. Subtext uses AI not to replace human voices, but to analyze consumer responses and provide brands with actionable insights. "People want to be able to talk through machines but not necessarily to machines," Donoghue said.

With email marketing experiencing AI-driven disruptions reminiscent of those that transformed search, publishers are increasingly turning to text messaging to connect with their audiences, bypassing major tech gatekeepers. This episode examines how brands are preparing for the AI-powered evolution of traditional communication channels and what the balance between AI efficiency and human connection could look like in 2026 and 2027.