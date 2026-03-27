Data Centers and Local Governments; Iran Conflict; and Poultry’s Price Flip

Artificial Intelligence

Fueled by AI advancements, the demand for well-positioned data centers continues to soar in the US. The financial arrangements between developers and local governments will determine how data centers affect local government credit quality, according to analysts at S&P Global Ratings.

The construction of data centers can provide short-term boosts to communities, as well as ongoing financial benefits to local governments through taxes on real property and tangible personal property, the analysts said. However, there is tension between the promise of data center development, the challenge of housing affordability and the desire for greater transparency in data centers’ resource use, increasing the importance of long-term financial planning.