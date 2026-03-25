Energy Expansion Shift; Minerals at a Crossroads; and AI’s Private Credit Disruption

Energy Transition & Sustainability

The energy transition is increasingly becoming an energy expansion, as electrification, industrial growth and AI-driven demand accelerate the need for reliable electricity. In this episode of the “CERAWeek Podcast with Atul Arya,” ABB CEO Morten Wierod discussed how rising power demand is reshaping priorities for grids, infrastructure and industrial systems worldwide.

The conversation highlights why grid resilience is emerging as a national security issue, illustrated by the 2025 blackout in Spain and Portugal that left 65 million people without power. With electricity driving economic activity, reliable grids have become critical infrastructure priorities.