Harmonizing Carbon Accounting Standards; Competing in the Electrotech Era; and Private Equity Investment in Education

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Carbon accounting — the math of emissions — is the process behind how emissions are calculated, reported and compared. Although often overlooked, it plays a crucial role in shaping climate policy, determining compliance costs, influencing carbon competitiveness and affecting public perception.

Recently, efforts to harmonize standards and establish a common language have pushed carbon accounting to the forefront of climate discussions. Three major developments in 2026 are intensifying the need for alignment: the introduction of the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, updates to the Greenhouse Gas Protocol and new industry-led initiatives for product-level carbon accounting.

Accurate and consistent carbon accounting can align decarbonization incentives with economic benefits. Conversely, poor implementation may hinder trade, restrict market access, deter investment and slow decarbonization efforts.

Achieving harmonization and establishing a common language for carbon accounting will be a major challenge in 2026. Strong differences of opinion may make consensus difficult. Still, the aim in 2026 is to accelerate the alignment of carbon accounting across regions, creating a transparent and equitable framework for measuring and reporting emissions.