Why Carbon Accounting Matters; AI in Software; and Private Credit Managers to Watch

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Carbon accounting — the math of how emissions are calculated, reported and compared — is poised to move to the forefront of global trade and energy markets. Three critical developments in 2026 are forcing action: the implementation of the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, revisions to the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, and new industry-driven, product-level carbon accounting efforts.

In this episode of the “Energy Evolution” podcast, S&P Global Energy analysts Kevin Birn, Roman Kramarchuk and James Salo joined host Eklavya Gupte to explore why harmonizing carbon accounting matters, what's at stake and how the commodity industry is responding to the urgent need for standardized, comparable emissions data.