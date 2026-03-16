Scaling E-fuels; US Opens Trade Probes; and Private Equity Semiconductor Investments Fall

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Low-carbon fuels could work in today’s engines, pipelines and refineries without rebuilding the entire energy system. Meg Gentle, executive director of the board at HIF Global, joined the “CERAWeek Podcast with Atul Arya” to discuss how e-fuels — synthetic hydrocarbons made from renewable electricity, water and recycled CO₂ — could help decarbonize sectors where electrification is difficult.

The conversation explored how “drop-in” fuels can leverage existing infrastructure, why aviation and shipping are key early markets, and what it will take to scale global production across the fuel value chain.