GHG Emissions Standards; Aluminum Prices Surge; and Inside the US Labor Market

Energy Transition & Sustainability

The Greenhouse Gas Protocol, launched in 1998 as a joint initiative of the World Resources Institute and World Business Council for Sustainable Development, is the most widely used set of greenhouse gas accounting standards and guidance. In this episode of the “All Things Sustainable” podcast, Pankaj Bhatia, global director of the GHG Protocol, joined hosts Lindsey Hall and Esther Whieldon to unpack how emissions standards are changing. The discussion covered updates to Scope 2 guidance and Scope 3 standards, the launch of an actions and market instruments standard, and how the GHG Protocol is working with other standard-setters for harmonization.

“Historically, fragmentation in carbon accounting has been a huge problem," Bhatia said. “Climate change is not a siloed operational issue. It's a systemic issue. And if the problem is systemic, the accounting system must also be systemic.”