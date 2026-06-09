Geopolitical Shifts Reshaping Metals Markets; Future of LNG; and AI in Vehicle Repair

Supply Chain

Metals markets are navigating a challenging environment where easing geopolitical tensions are intersecting with ongoing supply chain vulnerabilities and strong structural demand. After reaching record highs in May, industrial metals prices had retreated due to the ceasefire in the Persian Gulf, removing some of the "war-hedge" premium that increased prices for commodities such as copper and silver.

A report from S&P Global Energy, "US-Iran deal hopes reset market expectations (again)," delves into how conflicts, resource nationalism and strategic government investments are reshaping the landscape for traders and industrial consumers. From copper's electrification-driven demand to heightened supply risks in rare earths, the report highlights how the market is entering a new era of uncertainty.