India’s Appetite For Venezuelan Crude; Agentic Revolution; and ‘Leaders’ Featuring Ares Management

Energy Expansion

Amid Gulf supply disruptions and uncertainty around flows through the Strait of Hormuz, India’s growing appetite for Venezuelan crude is expected to be a major focus during acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez’s June 3–7 visit to India. Both countries are seeking to expand energy ties amid a prolonged war in the Middle East. Meanwhile, Venezuela has broadened sales to more customers, benefiting from a US supply agreement and eased sanctions.

According to June 3 data from Commodities at Sea, a product of S&P Global Energy, 9.5 million barrels of crude from Venezuela are scheduled to be discharged at India’s ports in June, after 8.2 million barrels were discharged in May, indicating a sharp near-term increase in flows.

“While flows have surged, further upside is potentially constrained by limited heavy-crude processing capacity, with only a handful of refineries able to run grades like Merey-16,” said Benjamin Tang, head of liquid bulk at Commodities at Sea.