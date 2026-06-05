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Daily Update — June 5, 2026

India’s Appetite For Venezuelan Crude; Agentic Revolution; and ‘Leaders’ Featuring Ares Management

Today is Friday, June 5, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.

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Energy Expansion

Oil in spotlight as Venezuela's Rodríguez visits India amid supply woes, shifting flows

 

Amid Gulf supply disruptions and uncertainty around flows through the Strait of Hormuz, India’s growing appetite for Venezuelan crude is expected to be a major focus during acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez’s June 3–7 visit to India. Both countries are seeking to expand energy ties amid a prolonged war in the Middle East. Meanwhile, Venezuela has broadened sales to more customers, benefiting from a US supply agreement and eased sanctions.

 

According to June 3 data from Commodities at Sea, a product of S&P Global Energy, 9.5 million barrels of crude from Venezuela are scheduled to be discharged at India’s ports in June, after 8.2 million barrels were discharged in May, indicating a sharp near-term increase in flows.

 

“While flows have surged, further upside is potentially constrained by limited heavy-crude processing capacity, with only a handful of refineries able to run grades like Merey-16,” said Benjamin Tang, head of liquid bulk at Commodities at Sea.

Artificial Intelligence

Next in Tech | Ep. 270: Agentic revolution at Dell Technologies World

 

Agentic AI is reshaping multiple areas of technology. Dell Technologies, which provides the compute infrastructure needed to build the foundation for AI and acts as a custodian for the data needed to train it, is positioning itself at the center of that change.

 

In this episode of the “Next in Tech” podcast, Brian Partridge, William Fellows, Henry Baltazar and Greg Macatee from 451 Research, a tech research group within S&P Global Energy Horizons, joined host Eric Hanselman at the annual Dell Technologies World conference to talk about their perspectives on the conference, agentic advancement and the technology market.

Private Markets

How Private Credit Took Over Wall Street

 

In this episode of the “Leaders” podcast, Ares Management co-President Blair Jacobson joined host Joseph Cass to discuss credit investment strategies, risk management, growth and how private credit strategies are built. Jacobson explained Ares’ conservative investment approach, the importance of relationships and reputation in deal origination, and opportunities such as asset-backed credit and wealth management. 

 

Jacobson also discussed how credit ratings have evolved and what that means for private markets. He shared perspectives on Ares’ sports-related investments and offered practical advice to young finance professionals navigating technological disruption.

   

In case you missed it

  • British oil major BP is aiming to supply 89 cargoes from the Tangguh LNG project to Indonesia in 2026, up from 85 cargoes in 2025.
  • Capital market activity in Europe's IT sector declined on a sequential and year-over-year basis to $804.7 million in April, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.
  • In May, the Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index recorded the sharpest rise in worldwide factory production since July 2021, with US output growth reaching its highest level in just over four years.

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