How Private Credit Took Over Wall Street

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Leaders
2 June 2026
This episode features Blair Jacobson, Co-President of Ares Management Corporation, discussing private credit investment strategies, risk management, and firm growth. He shares insights on how Ares maintains a conservative approach to avoid losses, the importance of relationships and reputation in deal origination, and the firm’s expanding areas like asset-backed credit and wealth management. Blair also touches on the evolving role of credit ratings in private markets, the firm’s involvement in sports investments, and offers advice for young professionals entering finance amidst technological disruption.
00:00 What could go wrong in private credit
1:34 How prepared is Ares for a downturn
6:55 Football & sports investment – Chelsea & Athletico Madrid
10:17 Finding sports investment opportunities
10:58 How does Ares find new business
14:57 Finding lucrative deals
16:07 Private credit ratings
18:56 Big insurers moving into private credit
20:13 Building a career in the AI era
22:13 “Relationship training”
24:00 Why is Ares Co-Founder Michael Arougheti so successful