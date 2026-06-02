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Leaders

2 June 2026

How Private Credit Took Over Wall Street

   

This episode features Blair Jacobson, Co-President of Ares Management Corporation, discussing private credit investment strategies, risk management, and firm growth. He shares insights on how Ares maintains a conservative approach to avoid losses, the importance of relationships and reputation in deal origination, and the firm’s expanding areas like asset-backed credit and wealth management. Blair also touches on the evolving role of credit ratings in private markets, the firm’s involvement in sports investments, and offers advice for young professionals entering finance amidst technological disruption.

Chapters

00:00 What could go wrong in private credit

1:34 How prepared is Ares for a downturn

6:55 Football & sports investment – Chelsea & Athletico Madrid

10:17 Finding sports investment opportunities  

10:58 How does Ares find new business

14:57 Finding lucrative deals

16:07 Private credit ratings

18:56 Big insurers moving into private credit

20:13 Building a career in the AI era

22:13 “Relationship training”

24:00 Why is Ares Co-Founder Michael Arougheti so successful

 

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Content Type

Podcast

Language

English