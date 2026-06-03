China’s Role in Global Protein Trade; PepsiCo Uses AI for Resilience; and APAC Bets on Renewable Hydrogen

Energy Expansion

As one of the largest importers of animal proteins and soybeans, China plays an influential role in global protein trade. China’s soybean imports grew 7% year over year in 2025, driven by strong demand for animal feed, but animal protein imports such as pork, beef and shrimp declined. Demand for protein imports has remained steady over the past six years, though a shift is starting to occur as the country ramps up domestic production and diversifies its sourcing.

China is tightening its beef safeguard measures and has set 2026 import quotas for Brazil at 1.1 million metric tons, Australia at 205,000 mt and the US at 164,000 mt. The country is also pushing for increased domestic production of pork and shrimp. These changing demand patterns could lead to shifts in global trade flows and more volatility in animal protein pricing. To track these market changes, Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, has launched weekly price assessments for Front Forequarter Eight cuts (FFQ 8) Beef CFR China and head-on, shell-on (HOSO) Shrimp CFR China, effective June 1, 2026.