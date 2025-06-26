Climate Summit Takeaways; Leaders on AI; and Eurozone Economic Outlook

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — June 26, 2025
Today is Thursday, June 26, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
This episode of the “All Things Sustainable” podcast brings you highlights from the inaugural S&P Global Sustainable1 Climate Summit, held June 5 in New York City, which dove into how businesses sync their climate strategies with their financial decisions.
The event was hosted by the S&P Global Climate Center of Excellence, home to world-class scientists addressing long-term climate, environmental, and nature research and methodology development. It convened many of these scientists alongside financial institutions and industry leaders to talk about translating climate science into actionable insights.
Artificial Intelligence
In this episode of “The Leaders” podcast, host Joe Cass, senior director at S&P Global Ratings, is joined by Ken Griffin, CEO and founder of hedge fund Citadel, and Martina Cheung, CEO and president of S&P Global. They discuss Ken’s and Martina’s early careers, independent thinking in the era of AI, defining market “edge” in 2025 and the upcoming men’s soccer World Cup in North America in 2026.
Economy
S&P Global Ratings has updated its forecast to reflect more significant tariff impacts and lower inflation, primarily due to the appreciation of the euro. The agency projects that eurozone growth will remain modest at approximately 0.8% for this year as uncertainty and tariffs dampen demand in the short term. However, a notable acceleration in growth is expected, reaching 1.1% in 2026 and 1.4% in 2027, driven by robust private sector balance sheets, expansive fiscal policies and reduced key interest rates.
The revised growth forecasts account for a 50% tariff on steel and aluminum imports from the US, an increase from the previously anticipated 25%. Other tariff assumptions, including 25% on pharmaceuticals and cars and a universal 10% tariff, remain unchanged.