Climate Summit Takeaways; Leaders on AI; and Eurozone Economic Outlook

Energy Transition & Sustainability

This episode of the “All Things Sustainable” podcast brings you highlights from the inaugural S&P Global Sustainable1 Climate Summit, held June 5 in New York City, which dove into how businesses sync their climate strategies with their financial decisions.

The event was hosted by the S&P Global Climate Center of Excellence, home to world-class scientists addressing long-term climate, environmental, and nature research and methodology development. It convened many of these scientists alongside financial institutions and industry leaders to talk about translating climate science into actionable insights.