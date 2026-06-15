Impacts of 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup

Country Risk

World Cup events in the US face significant civil unrest risks from anti-Iran war/pro-Palestinian activism, opposition to the Trump administration’s immigration policy, environmental campaigns targeting FIFA sponsorships and the No Kings coalition. Event cancellation in the US is unlikely, with the primary risk being operational disruption in host cities where large crowds could disrupt traffic to venues or nearby businesses during match days.

In Mexico City, some protesters have occasionally vandalized retail property in tourist areas. Farmers’ groups warned that they will stage highway blockades and protests at airports during the tournament if the government does not address their demands for higher fixed produce prices. Based on precedents, the impact is likely to be limited to temporary transport disruption and delays.

Protests in Canada will likely center on community-led human rights advocacy, with the risk of violence being low, but not negligible. In Toronto, the 2024 pro-Palestinian protests led to violent altercations with police, leading to the detention of certain participants. Still, event cancellation in Canada is unlikely and the central concern is operational disruption.