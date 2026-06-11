Stablecoins and US Banks; Future of North American Trade; and Oversupply Pressures US Shrimp Prices

Digital Assets

In July 2025, the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act was signed into law. The legislation sets the stage for stablecoin use to expand, potentially disrupting the US banking sector’s payment income. Industry participants are still awaiting finalized regulations pursuant to the GENIUS Act, as well as other legislation via the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, to bolster the digital asset regulatory framework. This regulatory clarity could spur issuer growth and stablecoin demand.

Today, most demand for US dollar-pegged stablecoins originates outside the US. As a result, stablecoins pose limited immediate risk to domestic US bank deposits or national payment rails and generate demand for US Treasurys. This dynamic could shift if stablecoins expand beyond their current usage as primarily settlement assets for crypto trading or as a hedge against local-currency volatility abroad.