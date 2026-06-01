India’s Renewable Hydrogen; Automation in Shipping; and Deal Origination Benchmarks

Energy Expansion

India has a strong foothold in the emerging clean fuels industry. The country has leveraged its low-cost renewable energy resources to position itself as a competitively priced producer of renewable hydrogen and ammonia for domestic industrial use and large-scale exportation. However, recent geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East, have disrupted supply chains and pushed up costs, posing risks to project timelines and cost estimates. Despite these challenges, India's long-term outlook remains robust, supported by the global shift from conventional fuels, an emphasis on energy security and net-zero targets across major economies, which are expected to drive future trade in renewable fuels.

Ruchira Singh, energy transition editor at Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, joined Nishaanth Balashanmugam, CEO and director of GH2 India — a trade body focused on accelerating renewable hydrogen in the country — and Vipul Garg, senior hydrogen price reporter at S&P Global Energy, to discuss the factors shaping the sector, including the evolving business environment, regulatory landscape and emerging markets for renewable hydrogen.