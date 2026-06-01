India’s Renewable Hydrogen; Automation in Shipping; and Deal Origination Benchmarks

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Daily Update — June 1, 2026
Today is Monday, June 1, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Expansion
India has a strong foothold in the emerging clean fuels industry. The country has leveraged its low-cost renewable energy resources to position itself as a competitively priced producer of renewable hydrogen and ammonia for domestic industrial use and large-scale exportation. However, recent geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East, have disrupted supply chains and pushed up costs, posing risks to project timelines and cost estimates. Despite these challenges, India's long-term outlook remains robust, supported by the global shift from conventional fuels, an emphasis on energy security and net-zero targets across major economies, which are expected to drive future trade in renewable fuels.
Ruchira Singh, energy transition editor at Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, joined Nishaanth Balashanmugam, CEO and director of GH2 India — a trade body focused on accelerating renewable hydrogen in the country — and Vipul Garg, senior hydrogen price reporter at S&P Global Energy, to discuss the factors shaping the sector, including the evolving business environment, regulatory landscape and emerging markets for renewable hydrogen.
Artificial Intelligence
Freight forwarders do not own cargo, and they are largely reliant on the assets of ocean, air and road capacity providers. That liminal state puts them at the center of the debate over whether AI will transform logistics. Beyond the rhetoric of whether AI can functionally replace the hundreds of thousands of people employed in operational, sales, development and administrative roles at forwarders, there is a more basic metric worth tracking: How will AI — or, more specifically, automation enabled by AI — affect forwarders’ cost structures?
“For a digitally mature forwarder with decent data and workflow discipline, AI should be able to cut routine file-handling costs by roughly 15% to 35% over the next two to three years,” said Amit Maheshwari, CEO of Softlink Global, a provider of freight management solutions for forwarders. “On a poor-quality, exception-heavy import file, the savings will be lower. On a clean, repeatable lane with structured inputs, the savings can be higher.”
Private Markets
The industry standard for origination insights, the Deal Origination Benchmark Report is a biannual publication that offers unparalleled insights into market coverage, deal-flow efficiency and sourcing performance. It delivers the most comprehensive view of how firms compare in market reach and sourcing success. Private equity firms are operating in an increasingly constrained origination environment, where declining overall deal volume has materially reshaped sourcing dynamics. This year’s report reveals a significant contraction in (median) target market size across all peer groups, e.g., sector-focused and generalist, and lower and upper market, which translates to a broad-based tightening of addressable opportunities for private equity firms aiming to deploy capital.
The report aggregates market coverage and private equity acquisition data for 185 private equity firms that are clients of With Intelligence, segmented into eight peer groups. Firms included are subject to a minimum requirement of consistently reporting tracked pipeline data to With Intelligence for two years. With Intelligence is a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence.
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