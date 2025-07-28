UK’s Green Hydrogen Future; Gas for the AI Market; and Developments in the Finance Industry

Energy Transition & Sustainability

The UK approved the construction of 10 commercial-scale green hydrogen projects as the country seeks to accelerate its clean power transition.

The projects, selected from the first phase of the government's Hydrogen Allocation Round, represent more than £400 million, or US$542 million, in private capital investment committed between 2024 and 2026, according to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero. The UK intends to use low-carbon hydrogen to decarbonize industrial sectors including refineries, chemical production, heavy industry and hard-to-electrify transportation.