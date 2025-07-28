UK’s Green Hydrogen Future; Gas for the AI Market; and Developments in the Finance Industry

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — July 28, 2025
Today is Monday, July 28, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
The UK approved the construction of 10 commercial-scale green hydrogen projects as the country seeks to accelerate its clean power transition.
The projects, selected from the first phase of the government's Hydrogen Allocation Round, represent more than £400 million, or US$542 million, in private capital investment committed between 2024 and 2026, according to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero. The UK intends to use low-carbon hydrogen to decarbonize industrial sectors including refineries, chemical production, heavy industry and hard-to-electrify transportation.
Artificial Intelligence
Investors in upstream US natural gas producers are seeking second-quarter updates on direct supply negotiations with power producers and datacenters, according to analysts, especially since tens of billions of dollars have been earmarked for AI computing in Pennsylvania.
In recent quarters, gas-weighted exploration and production companies have communicated a bullish view on AI demand growth and said they were in talks to supply hyperscalers and power developers with fuel.
Private Markets
In this inaugural episode of the “Look Forward” podcast, S&P Global Commodity Insights Global Head of News Andy Critchlow sat down with Evan Gunter and Andrew O'Neill, authors from S&P Global’s Look Forward: Future of Capital Markets, to discuss groundbreaking developments in the finance and investment sectors, as well as tokenized private credit funds.
Discover the potential tipping point for the financial landscape as they discuss the future of blockchain technology in lending, where the entire transaction process could occur on-chain. The episode also examines the increasing demand for tokenized borrowing, driven by the rise of digital currencies such as stablecoins and central bank digital currencies.
Learn more from our recent webinar covering the research.