European Hydrogen Rules; Using AI in Marketing; and US Tariffs on Brazil

Daily Update — July 14, 2025
Today is Monday, July 14, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
The European Commission on July 8 adopted a delegated act setting out rules for low-carbon hydrogen production, with a CO2 emissions savings threshold of at least 70% compared with hydrogen from unabated fossil fuel production.
The delegated act is part of the revised EU hydrogen and gas market legislation that became effective in 2024 and establishes a greenhouse gas emission methodology for low-carbon hydrogen. The methodology complements the existing delegated act for renewable fuels of nonbiological origin, including renewable hydrogen and derivatives such as ammonia.
Artificial Intelligence
"MediaTalk" podcast host Mike Reynolds sat down with Mark Penn, chairman and CEO of Stagwell, to discuss what sets the company apart from other marketing networks. With a presence in more than 45 countries and a workforce of 13,000 employees, Stagwell offers scalable and seamless solutions that merge creativity with technology.
One of Stagwell’s highlights is its pioneering use of AI in marketing. Penn said Stagwell was at the forefront of AI integration before the technology became mainstream. The company's Marketing Cloud is an example of this, offering tech-enabled tools that reduce the time required for tasks such as writing news releases and media monitoring.
Global Trade
US President Donald Trump announced July 9 that 50% tariffs on all items shipped to the US from Brazil would be effective Aug. 1, putting the import of beef and bulk agricultural shipments from the South American country at risk.
In a letter published on social media platform Truth Social, Trump cited unfair trade and the trial of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro as reasons for the new tariffs, adding that any transshipments will be subjected to even higher duties.