European Hydrogen Rules; Using AI in Marketing; and US Tariffs on Brazil

Energy Transition & Sustainability

The European Commission on July 8 adopted a delegated act setting out rules for low-carbon hydrogen production, with a CO 2 emissions savings threshold of at least 70% compared with hydrogen from unabated fossil fuel production.

The delegated act is part of the revised EU hydrogen and gas market legislation that became effective in 2024 and establishes a greenhouse gas emission methodology for low-carbon hydrogen. The methodology complements the existing delegated act for renewable fuels of nonbiological origin, including renewable hydrogen and derivatives such as ammonia.