Ocean Mining Expectations; End of Tariff Pause; and Future of Capital Markets

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Daily Update — July 08, 2025
Today is Tuesday, July 8, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
In this episode of the “Energy Evolution” podcast, host Taylor Kuykendall speaks with Gerard Barron, CEO of The Metals Co. Barron and his company plan to mine the ocean floor for metals such as cobalt, nickel and rare earth elements as demand surges due to the rise of renewable energy technologies and electric vehicles.
Barron discusses the potential of polymetallic nodules found in the depths of the Pacific Ocean, the technology required to mine them and the environmental implications of doing so in such delicate ecosystems. The conversation also touches on developments in US policy supporting mineral independence and the challenges ahead as The Metals Co. seeks to transition from exploration to commercial recovery.
Global Trade
Ocean carriers are maintaining high trans-Atlantic capacity levels ahead of the expiration of US President Donald Trump's 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs July 9. This pause is critical as trade negotiations continue between the US and the EU, with expectations of a 10% tariff on all US trading partners, including potential tariffs on automobiles, steel and aluminum. Carriers are keeping capacity available to accommodate any surge in shipments once tariff clarity emerges.
Despite some potential frontloading on westbound trans-Atlantic routes, uncertainty makes it difficult to draw conclusions about demand trends. Import volumes from North Europe to the US dropped in May, and imports from the Mediterranean experienced a significant decline, indicating a cautious approach from US importers amid fluctuating market conditions.
Private Markets
Volatility and uncertainty continue to challenge financial markets, yet innovation is driving the evolution of capital markets. The rise of private capital and digitalization is creating a more dynamic and scalable debt capital market, catering to complex fundraising needs while potentially leading to fragmentation.
Private credit is essential for funding new loans and debt instruments, while digital currencies and tokenized assets enhance the infrastructure for these financing avenues. However, the absence of a standardized market framework for private credit risks increasing fragmentation and illiquidity. Tokenization is poised to accelerate capital flows through instant settlements and continuous trading, but its success depends on establishing a liquid secondary market and regulatory alignment. Together, private credit and tokenization can enhance connectivity among financial market participants, and the integration of AI technologies may further support these innovations. Overall, the convergence of financial innovation and technology is set to revolutionize capital markets, addressing urgent funding needs in power and digital infrastructure.
Learn more in our upcoming webinar.