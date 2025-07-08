Ocean Mining Expectations; End of Tariff Pause; and Future of Capital Markets

Energy Transition & Sustainability

In this episode of the “Energy Evolution” podcast, host Taylor Kuykendall speaks with Gerard Barron, CEO of The Metals Co. Barron and his company plan to mine the ocean floor for metals such as cobalt, nickel and rare earth elements as demand surges due to the rise of renewable energy technologies and electric vehicles.

Barron discusses the potential of polymetallic nodules found in the depths of the Pacific Ocean, the technology required to mine them and the environmental implications of doing so in such delicate ecosystems. The conversation also touches on developments in US policy supporting mineral independence and the challenges ahead as The Metals Co. seeks to transition from exploration to commercial recovery.