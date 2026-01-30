EU-India Trade Pact; Driverless Cars; and Private Credit CLOs

Global Trade

The EU and India signed a free trade agreement Jan. 27 to expand their €180 billion, or $214 billion, of annual trade in goods and services. India will reduce tariffs on European industrial inputs and auto imports, with the latter going to as low as 10% from 110%. In turn, the EU will mostly eliminate tariffs on machinery, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, and cut duties on many agricultural imports.

“This agreement has brought huge opportunities for 1.4 billion people of India and millions of people of European countries,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, adding that it represents about 25% of global GDP and about a third of global trade. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the deal created a “free-trade zone for 2 billion people” and deepens ties among “the world’s biggest democracies.”