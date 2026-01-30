EU-India Trade Pact; Driverless Cars; and Private Credit CLOs

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — January 30, 2026
Today is Friday, January 30, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Global Trade
The EU and India signed a free trade agreement Jan. 27 to expand their €180 billion, or $214 billion, of annual trade in goods and services. India will reduce tariffs on European industrial inputs and auto imports, with the latter going to as low as 10% from 110%. In turn, the EU will mostly eliminate tariffs on machinery, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, and cut duties on many agricultural imports.
“This agreement has brought huge opportunities for 1.4 billion people of India and millions of people of European countries,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, adding that it represents about 25% of global GDP and about a third of global trade. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the deal created a “free-trade zone for 2 billion people” and deepens ties among “the world’s biggest democracies.”
Artificial Intelligence
Exhibitors at this year’s CES in Las Vegas highlighted advancements in driverless technology, agentic AI assistance and autonomous vehicles. Companies such as Waymo, Lucid Group and Tensor Auto are using AI technology to push deeper into Level 4 driverless vehicles, which can be fully automated in specific zones. The next step is Level 5, the highest stage of autonomy, meaning a vehicle can drive anywhere at any time without human input.
While fully driverless vehicles are far from becoming commercially available, AI is helping to make many advancements, S&P Global Market Intelligence Kagan analyst Neil Barbour said.
Private Markets
Private credit and middle-market collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) benefited from the US economy’s continuing resilience in 2025, S&P Global Ratings said. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the number of credit estimate downgrades matched, instead of exceeded, the number of upgrades for the first time since the third quarter of 2022. Downgrades are forecast to surpass upgrades again in 2026 due to sustained margin pressures on weaker companies, though the pace of downgrades could moderate given a supportive macroeconomy.
S&P Global Ratings expects 2% US GDP growth in 2026, with moderate inflation, and an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in the second half of the year. This scenario bodes well for many private credit and middle-market issuers, though risks such as geopolitical challenges, resurgent inflation and AI-related disruption remain.
