Nature-related Carbon Projects; January Economic Outlook; and the Rise of Private Credit

Energy Transition & Sustainability

In this week’s episode of the “All Things Sustainable” podcast, hosts Lindsey Hall and Esther Whieldon coverered S&P Global Energy’s Global Carbon Markets Conference, which took place in Barcelona, Spain, in December 2025. Nature was a major topic, alongside how carbon markets can be a driver of investment in nature and how new data tools can encourage investment in nature-related carbon projects.

Hall and Whieldon sat down on the sidelines of the conference with Cain Blythe, founder and CEO of CreditNature, to discuss the approaches to making nature restoration investable. They also spoke with Douglas Eger, chairman and CEO of Intrinsic Exchange Group, about natural asset companies, a model Intrinsic created for nature-based private investments.