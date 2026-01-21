Energy Hurdles in Africa; Mixed AI Sentiment; and Rethinking Shipping Strategies

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Africa is a resource-abundant continent, but there is a wide disparity in the energy profiles between North Africa and sub-Saharan Africa. The former enjoys universal access to electricity, while 50% of the latter’s population lacks access.

In this episode of the “EnergyCents” podcast, S&P Global Energy experts Silvia Macri and Anastasia Pantazopoulou joined hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss infrastructure hurdles and other energy poverty challenges facing many of Africa's less developed countries.