Energy Hurdles in Africa; Mixed AI Sentiment; and Rethinking Shipping Strategies

Daily Update — January 21, 2026
Today is Wednesday, January 21, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
Africa is a resource-abundant continent, but there is a wide disparity in the energy profiles between North Africa and sub-Saharan Africa. The former enjoys universal access to electricity, while 50% of the latter’s population lacks access.
In this episode of the “EnergyCents” podcast, S&P Global Energy experts Silvia Macri and Anastasia Pantazopoulou joined hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss infrastructure hurdles and other energy poverty challenges facing many of Africa's less developed countries.
Artificial Intelligence
The recent earnings season showed significant variability and a few surprises as AI continued to reshape industries.
In this episode of the “Next in Tech” podcast, Melissa Otto, head of S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Visible Alpha research team, spoke with host Eric Hanselman to break down how AI is affecting various sectors, from technology giants to traditional industries. They discussed ongoing efforts to find use cases with decisive revenue returns, data center and energy supply constraints, and where the AI boom is headed.
Global Trade
As the container shipping industry faces mounting pressures from global trade dynamics, companies are rethinking their strategies, from cost containment to risk management.
In this episode of “The Decisive” podcast, host Kristen Hallam spoke with Peter Tirschwell, vice president for maritime and trade at S&P Global Market Intelligence, to discuss the TPM26 conference’s theme: taking costs out, putting value in. They explored the implications of US tariff policies, evolving supply chain strategies, the role of technology in managing costs, best practices for shippers and what to expect from TPM26, scheduled for March 1–4. TPM is an annual conference organized by The Journal of Commerce by S&P Global.
