Trump’s Impact on US Energy; Venezuela’s Oil Trade; and Private Letter Rated Bonds

Global Trade



The US removal of Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela’s former president, on Jan. 3 has created uncertainty for Venezuelan oil production and raises questions about potential beneficiaries and the effect on existing embargoes. According to the Oil & Gas Journal’s data on 2023 worldwide reserves and production, Venezuela had 303 billion barrels of heavy sour crude, which requires more intensive extraction techniques and is more expensive to produce than light sweet grades.

Trump said the US would “run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition” and would seek to rebuild Venezuela’s oil sector by enabling the entry of US companies. However, a recovery is expected to take years, and significant capital is needed to develop Venezuela's underinvested and outdated oil and gas infrastructure. "We believe oil and gas companies are skeptical about investing in Venezuela and will need political and financial stability and assurances before spending the billions of dollars of capital needed," wrote S&P Global Ratings analysts.