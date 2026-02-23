Supply Shaping Energy System; AI Gains; and February Economic Outlook

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Rising global energy demand, supply security and long-term investment decisions are shaping the future of the energy system. In this episode of the “CERAWeek Podcast with Atul Arya,” Ashraf Al Ghazzawi, executive vice president for strategy and corporate development at oil giant Saudi Aramco, joins Atul Arya, S&P Global Energy’s chief energy strategist, to discuss these dynamics and their impact on energy markets. They also discuss global demand growth and regional energy disparities, investments in supply needed to keep pace with resource depletion rates, energy security through diversity of suppliers, AI’s impact on operational efficiencies and disciplined approaches to lower-carbon investments.

This episode builds up to CERAWeek 2026, to be held March 23–27 in Houston, where leaders will examine the intersection of energy security, technology deployment and long-term system resilience.